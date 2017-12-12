iMac Pro release date finally unveiled

Back in June Apple unveiled its new iMac Pro, giving it a soft release date of December. Well, December is now here and Apple has finally confirmed the release date.

According to an update posted to Apple's website, the iMac Pro becomes available this Thursday, December 14.

Beyond the release date, we don't know any more about the iMac Pro than we did in June. It has a starting price of $4,999, and will come equipped with Intel Zeon chips with between 8- to 18-cores, 32- to 128-gigabytes of high-end, error-correcting ECC RAM, 10-gigabit Ethernet, and pro-grade AMD Radeon Pro Vega GPUs.

The $4,999 base model is as follows:

27-inch 5K display with 500 nits brightness and P3 color

8-Core Intel Xeon CPU

32GB of 2666MHz DDR4 ECC RAM

1TB PCIe SSD

AMD Radeon Pro Vega 56 GPU with 8GB of HBM2

10GbE Ethernet

Four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports

Four USB 3.0 ports

To learn more we will have to tune in to Apple's website on Thursday.

This one of two products that Apple announced it would release before the end of the year, the other being the HomePod smart speaker, which has now been delayed until early 2018.

