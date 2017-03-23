Intel creates AI group, aims for more focus

Intel has put its artificial intelligence efforts under one group led by Naveen Rao, former CEO of Nervana, which was acquired by the chip giant.

The company has been repositioning via acquisitions to focus on Internet of Things to autonomous vehicles. The upshot is that Intel is trying to build a data center to IoT stack powered by its processors.

In a blog post, Rao outlined how the Artificial Intelligence Products Group will work across multiple units. Part of the group's remit will be to bring AI costs down and forge standards. Rao said the group will combine engineering, labs, software, and hardware from its portfolio.

Meanwhile, Intel will create an AI lab. Patrick Moorhead, principal of Moor Insights & Strategy, said the central organization makes sense. Moorhead said:

Intel sees the huge potential in AI and are moving mountains to take full advantage of it. They have acquired Altera, Nervana Systems and other IP, need to connect to their home-grown IP and now it's time to accelerate the delivery of it. That's where today's organization comes in play, a centralized organization, reporting directly to CEO Brian Krzanich, to make that happen. This is classic organizational strategy, accelerating delivery by organizing a cross-product group directly reporting to the CEO.



