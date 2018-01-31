Intel names new technology chief amid Meltdown-Spectre fallout

Intel has made a bevy of leadership changes, including the appointment of a new chief technology officer on the heels of the now infamous Spectre-Meltdown debacle.

The Santa Clara-based chip giant said Michael Mayberry has been named SVP and CTO effective immediately. Mayberry has been with Intel since 1984 and also serves as the managing director of Intel's research division, Intel Labs. He also leads the Corporate Research Council, which allocates and prioritizes university research across Intel.

In other leadership changes, Intel said Leslie Culbertson was named EVP and GM of the Product Assurance and Security Group; Ann Kelleher was named SVP of the Technology and Manufacturing Group; and Matthew Smith was named SVP and chief human resources officer.

The management changes come as Intel tries to manage the fallout from the Spectre and Meltdown security flaws. The company reported strong Q4 earnings last week and said it plans to make security a top priority going forward.

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich said in an earnings presentation that one of his key messages was that Intel will "restore confidence in data security with customer-first urgency, transparent and timely communication."

