Intel outlines specs for its Core i9 X-series aimed at high-end desktops

Intel has outlined the final specifications for its latest desktop processors, a family of Intel i9 Core X-Series chips aimed at the high-end desktop market.

The chip giant's specs cover 12- to 18-core processors including the Core i9-7920X, Intel Core i9-7940X, Intel Core i9-7960X and the Extreme Edition Intel Core i9-7980XE.

According to Intel, the desktop chips will cater to virtual reality applications, content creators, gamers and overclocking hobbyists.

Intel outlined its desktop processors at Computex. Strategically, Intel's rollout is important given a resurgence by long-time rival AMD. Intel's X-series processor family is designed for simultaneous workloads.

Twelve-core Intel Core X-series chips will be available Aug. 28 and 14- to 18-core processors will be available Sept 25. Here's a look at the specs.

More: