Intel unveils Xeon D-2100 processors

Intel unveils the Xeon D-2100, a groundbreaking data center processor architecture optimized in a system-on-a-chip (SoC) design aimed at lower-power, high-density edge solutions, integrating essential network, security and acceleration capabilities.

Here are the highlights from the new line:

14nm process technology

Up to 18 cores, 36 threads

Up to 512 GB DD4-2666 ECC, up to four channels memory support

Up to 3.0 GHz with single-core Intel Turbo Boost Technology 2.0

Up to 32 PCI Express 3.0 lanes

Up to 20 lanes of configurable Flexible High Speed I/O

Intel Mesh Architecture

Rebalanced Intel smart cache hierarchy

Intel AVX-512 acceleration with up to 1 FMA

Intel QuickAssist Technology with up to 100 Gpbs of crypto, decrypt and encrypt accelerated processing offload

Intel Hyper-Threading Technology (Intel HT Technology)

Intel Virtualization Technology (Intel VT Technology)

Intel Ethernet, up to four 10 GbE adapters

In the D-2100 line up there are 15 processors in all, ranging from the 18-core Xeon D-2191, which is priced at $2,407, to the 8-core D-2145NT, priced at $502.

According to data supplied by Intel, the D-2100 offers up to 29 percent L3 network packet transfer performance improvement, up to 2.9 times the network performance improvement, and up to 2.8 times storage performance improvements compared to its D-1500 chips.

However, Intel is quick to note that all the performance tests and benchmark data it supplied were obtained prior to implementation of recent software patches and firmware updates intended to address the Spectre and Meltdown vulnerabilities, so things might change after the application of these patches.

