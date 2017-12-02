iOS 11.2 is out for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

It's time to update your iOS devices - again.
The biggest addition in terms of new features in iOS 11.2 is Apple Pay Cash, a feature that allows you to send, request, and receive money from friends and family with Apple Pay using Messages or Siri.
This feature is US-only at present, but expect it to roll out worldwide over the coming months.
As for other fixes and tweaks, here's what Apple lists in the release notes:
- Introduces three new Live wallpapers for iPhone X
- Improves video camera stabilization
- Adds support in Podcasts to automatically advance to the next episode from the same show
- Adds support in HealthKit for downhill snow sports distance as a data type
- Fixes an issue that could cause Mail to appear to be checking for new messages even when a download is complete
- Fixes an issue that could cause cleared Mail notifications from Exchange accounts to reappear
- Improves stability in Calendar
- Resolves an issue where Settings could open to a blank screen
- Fixes an issue that could prevent swiping to Today View or Camera from the Lock Screen
- Addresses an issue that could prevent Music controls from displaying on the Lock Screen
- Fixes an issue that could cause app icons to be arranged incorrectly on the Home Screen
- Addresses an issue that could prevent users from deleting recent photos when iCloud storage is exceeded
- Addresses an issue where Find My iPhone sometimes wouldn't display a map
- Fixes an issue in Messages where the keyboard could overlap the most recent message
- Fixes an issue in Calculator where typing numbers rapidly could lead to incorrect results
- Addressed an issue where the keyboard could respond slowly
- Adds support for real-time text (RTT) phone calls for the deaf and hard of hearing
- Improves VoiceOver stability in Messages, Settings, App Store, and Music
- Resolves an issue that prevented VoiceOver from announcing incoming Notifications
On top of this, Apple has also tweaked how the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth on/off buttons in Control Center work (detailed here - don't get too excited by this, I think it's an ugly solution). Apple has also used this update to fix a bug where notifications generated by apps after December 2 caused iPhones, iPads, and iPod touch devices to crash.
