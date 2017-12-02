iOS 11.2 is out for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch

A lot of bug fixes and tweaks, and a few new features.

By for Hardware 2.0 | | Topic: iOS

​iOS 11.2 is out

iOS 11.2 is out

It's time to update your iOS devices - again.

Must read: The Apple products you shouldn't buy for the holidays

what's hot on zdnet

The biggest addition in terms of new features in iOS 11.2 is Apple Pay Cash, a feature that allows you to send, request, and receive money from friends and family with Apple Pay using Messages or Siri.

This feature is US-only at present, but expect it to roll out worldwide over the coming months.

As for other fixes and tweaks, here's what Apple lists in the release notes:

  • Introduces three new Live wallpapers for iPhone X
  • Improves video camera stabilization
  • Adds support in Podcasts to automatically advance to the next episode from the same show
  • Adds support in HealthKit for downhill snow sports distance as a data type
  • Fixes an issue that could cause Mail to appear to be checking for new messages even when a download is complete
  • Fixes an issue that could cause cleared Mail notifications from Exchange accounts to reappear
  • Improves stability in Calendar
  • Resolves an issue where Settings could open to a blank screen
  • Fixes an issue that could prevent swiping to Today View or Camera from the Lock Screen
  • Addresses an issue that could prevent Music controls from displaying on the Lock Screen
  • Fixes an issue that could cause app icons to be arranged incorrectly on the Home Screen
  • Addresses an issue that could prevent users from deleting recent photos when iCloud storage is exceeded
  • Addresses an issue where Find My iPhone sometimes wouldn't display a map
  • Fixes an issue in Messages where the keyboard could overlap the most recent message
  • Fixes an issue in Calculator where typing numbers rapidly could lead to incorrect results
  • Addressed an issue where the keyboard could respond slowly
  • Adds support for real-time text (RTT) phone calls for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • Improves VoiceOver stability in Messages, Settings, App Store, and Music
  • Resolves an issue that prevented VoiceOver from announcing incoming Notifications

On top of this, Apple has also tweaked how the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth on/off buttons in Control Center work (detailed here - don't get too excited by this, I think it's an ugly solution). Apple has also used this update to fix a bug where notifications generated by apps after December 2 caused iPhones, iPads, and iPod touch devices to crash.

iOS 11.1 power user tips and tricks SEE FULL GALLERY
1 - 5 of 18

See also:

Related Topics:

Apple iPhone Mobile OS Mobility Enterprise Software
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All