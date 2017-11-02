Just one day after its release, iOS 11.1 hacked by security researchers

A day after iOS 11.1 was released, security researchers have already broken the software.

News of the exploits came from Trend Micro's Mobile Pwn2Own contest in Tokyo, where security researchers found two vulnerabilities in Safari, the mobile operating system's browser.

It took researchers at Tencent Keen Security Lab a few seconds to exploit two bugs -- one in the browser and one in a system service that let a malicious app persist through a reboot.

Another bug in Safari let researchers break the browser's sandbox and execute malicious code.

The bugs earned the researchers $70,000 in awards.

But specific details of the exploits won't be made public until Apple fixes the bugs, or a three-month period of responsible disclosure expires -- whichever is first.

It's not known when Apple will fix the latest iOS 11.1. bugs.

iOS 11.1, the latest version of the iPhone and iPad operating system, was released Tuesday, with several new features, emojis, and security fixes -- including a patch for the so-called KRACK wireless network vulnerability.

The software also fixed 19 additional vulnerabilities, Apple confirmed.

It's not the first time Apple has been left red-faced over security issues. In September, a security researcher dropped a zero-day vulnerability for Apple's new operating system, macOS High Sierra, on the day that the software was rolled out.

Apple fixed the bug a week later.