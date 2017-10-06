iPhone 8 Plus loses its camera crown: One-lens Pixel 2 snatches it with record score

Image: DxOMark

The iPhone 8 Plus' brief reign over the smartphone camera world is over, according to mobile camera-testing outfit DxOMark.

The iPhone 8 Plus may have set a new standard for smartphone cameras in DxOMark's tests last month, but now the one to beat is the single-lens Pixel 2.

The Google phone got an overall score or 98, topping the dual-lens iPhone 8 Plus' and Galaxy Note 8's 94. The first Pixel attained a score 90 and was the top camera phone until the iPhone 8 Plus arrived.

The Pixel 2 features a 12-megapixel main sensor, dual-pixel autofocus, optical image stabilization, HDR+, and a new Portrait mode enhancement.

Despite the new top score, if you love zoom and natural-looking blurry Bokeh backgrounds, the better choice is the still dual lens iPhone 8 Plus or Samsung's Note 8. But on all other fronts the Pixel 2 offers better photography and video, according to DxO's review.

The Pixel 2's background blur effects have improved over what the Pixel offers, but they're not as natural looking as the iPhone 8 Plus's camera, the reviewers found.

DxOMark

Nevertheless, the Pixel 2 is unbeatable as a mobile device for videographers. Compared with the first-generation Pixel, DxOMark found significant improvements in the Pixel 2 video performance, which is currently the best it's tested. It offers a high level of stabilization, and is good at preserving detail while reducing noise.

The reviewers were also impressed with the Pixel 2's autofocus, which was quick, accurate and consistent when focusing in all lighting conditions.

The camera offered great exposure and contrast in bright light and performed decently in low light. However, in very low light the Pixel 2's shots are underexposed.

One weakness was that it produces visible noise in certain shots, such as when rendering blue skies.

Overall, DxOMark judged that the Pixel 2 has one of the best cameras for just about any photo or video scenario, with the exception of zoom and Bokeh.

