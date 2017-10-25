iPhone X will be available in-store on launch day, says Apple - but arrive early

Apple says the iPhone X will be available in Apple stores and start shipping to pre-order buyers on November 3.
The iPhone X will be available for pre-order on Apple's website from Friday, October 27.
Unlike previous iPhone launches, Apple isn't staggering iPhone X availability across different markets, but rather will kick of sales in all 57 countries and territories on the same day.
Apple's stores open at 8am local time and the company advised walk-in customers to "arrive early".
Phone carriers Rogers and Verizon have reported slower than usual sales of the iPhone 8, indicating that consumers are holding out for the iPhone X.
But it may be difficult to buy due to a reported shortage of OLED displays and sensors for the iPhone X's Face ID system.
Noted Apple analyst, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, last week said Apple will only ship two to three million units before the November 3 launch.
Apple CEO Tim Cook's response to questions over iPhone X shortages in a recent interview with Buzzfeed was "we'll see what happens".
The company reports its fourth quarter results on November 2 and may reveal more details about iPhone X supplies then.
The iPhone X is the most advanced and expensive iPhone Apple has made, and the device starts at $999.
The iPhone X will be available in the following countries: Andorra, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Greenland, Guernsey, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Japan, Jersey, Kuwait, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, UAE, the UK, the US and US Virgin Islands.
