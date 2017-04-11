It's April 11: Do you know where your Win 10 Creators Update is?

Today's the day when Microsoft officially kicks off the rollout of its latest Windows 10 feature update, known as the Creators Update and/or 1703.

Starting around 1 p.m. ET on April 11, Microsoft began making Creators Update available, along with a first Cumulative Update with fixes (15063.138) to the Creators Update release.

The plan, as officials have said, is to make this a phased rollout, with newer machines getting the release first.

Microsoft's guidance is for users to wait until Creators Update is automatically made available to them. This way, lingering bugs and incompatibilities have a better chance of being worked out before users install the latest update.

Those who really want to get it immediately can get it by proactively downloading it from the Software Download site or using the Media Creation Tool. The bits are also available via Windows Update, Windows Update for Business and Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) as of today, April 11.

As officials said: "This (manual download) option is recommended for advanced users on devices running a licensed version of Windows 10."

Last week, Microsoft made Windows 10 Creators Update available a bit early to tech savvy users who wanted to grab the 15063 bits hot off the Microsoft servers.

Users who are willing to wait for Creators Update to come to them will have the ability to set a convenient time, hold off for a few days, and/or expand the "active hours" window during which the release won't be pushed.

Eligible Windows Phone users who want the Windows 10 Creators Update will see the rollout of that release begin on April 25. Volume licensees who normally get new Windows releases through the Volume Licensing Service Center (VLSC) will be able to get Creators Update starting May 1 via that channel. Windows 10 Creators Update was available to MSDN/TechNet subscribers as of last week.

The Windows 10 Creators Update includes a number of consumer-centric features, especially around gaming and 3D. There are a number of business-focused features, including more granular privacy and feature/bug fix update settings, which are itemized in this Microsoft blog post.

IT pros who are interested in a Microsoft Webcast walkthrough about the Creators Update can sign up here. That event is April 27 starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.