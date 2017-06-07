​Kakao invests in robot module firm Luxrobo

Korean chat giant Kakao will invest 4 billion won ($3.5 million) in robotics firm Luxrobo, the company announced.

Kakao Investment and the company's artificial intelligence (AI) division Kakao Brain will jointly invest in the robot module maker, which makes modules with micro operating systems, branded MODI.

Users can utilise the modules with LED, speakers, infrared sensors, micro sensors, motors, or gravity sensors and code them with a graphic-based software coding program to make robots to their liking.

The firm's current main market is the education sector.

MODI is being used for coding educations in the UK and Dubai, and Luxrobo will expand availability to 30 countries by the end of the year.

Luxrobo said it will create make do-it-yourself IoT devices at a later date.

Kakao said it hopes it will cooperate with Luxrobo in future AI, robotics, and Internet of Things (IoT) businesses.

In March, Kakao's venture fund K-Cube Ventures invested 700 million won into connected car security firm Perseus.

Kakao is attempting to find new business opportunities outside of chat and games.