​Key executive behind Samsung Pay and Bixby joins Google

Injong Rhee, a former CTO at Samsung mobile, will join Google as an entrepreneur-in-residence, ZDNet has learned.

Rhee joined Samsung Electronics back in 2011 and was instrumental in the development of Knox, the firm's enterprise security platform, and mobile payment solution Samsung Pay.

The executive was also behind the South Korean tech giant's acquisition of US cloud firm Joyent, saying at the time the firm's rollout of new software services made its "reliance and need for cloud ever-growing".

He was appointed head of Samsung mobile's R&D team 1, which oversaw software and services, and spearheaded the rollout of the firm's AI virtual assistant Bixby after acquiring Viv.

He was considered a unique figure within the firm with his long hair and direct speaking style. His expertise in software saw him quickly promoted to key positions after joining.

His accomplishments in software were widely respected in a company usually known for its hardware prowess.

He has said he will be focusing on IoT projects in the Google position.

