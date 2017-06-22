Learn the general-purpose programming language, Python, for under $25 (​ZDNet Academy)

This bundle comprises four courses covering the general essentials of programming with an emphasis on Python and, to a lesser extent, JavaScript.

By | | Topic: Tech & Work

the-perfect-python-programming-bundle-lifetime-access.jpg

Coding is becoming a more valuable and desirable skill in a wide variety of industries, and Python is such a multi-paradigm language it can be used for web development, data science, machine learning, among many other purposes. You can learn the fundamentals of Python and give your resume a boost with the Perfect Python Programming Bundle.

ZDNet Academy

Deals of the Week

This bundle comprises four courses covering the general essentials of programming with an emphasis on Python and, to a lesser extent, JavaScript. Proficiency in these languages will get you started with basic web development and coding skills while providing a good foundation for future learning.

The Perfect Python Programming Bundle is now just $24.99, significantly less expensive than a community college course, and providing a more immediate boost to your resume.

    ZDNet Academy is a training and certification area on ZDNet and TechRepublic, offered in partnership with StackCommerce. ZDNet may get a share of revenue from the sale of these products and services offered by our partners.

    Related Stories

    Newsletters

    You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
    See All
    See All