Lenovo taps former Intel CIO to lead data center group

Lenovo has hired former Intel CIO Kim Stevenson to serve as the SVP and general manager of its struggling data center group. As part of its third quarter earnings report last month, Lenovo revealed sales from its data center group were down 20 percent from a year ago to $1.1 billion.

Lenovo built its data center group in large part by acquiring IBM's commodity server business, and today the segment includes servers, storage, software and services. The company has forged enterprise partnerships with key players such as SAP, but the segment still lacks in terms of sales and channel infrastructure.

In a statement, Lenovo said it's realigning the data center group under five market segments: data center infrastructure; the software-defined data center; high-performance computing and artificial intelligence applications; "hyperscale" systems, and data center services.

Stevenson will oversee the infrastructure side of the group, including the Lenovo's core data center products and solutions portfolio. Lenovo has also shifted three executives into other leadership positions within the data center group.

Paul Ju has been named VP and GM of hyperscale, Madhu Matta has been appointed VP and GM of high-performance computing and AI, and Radhika Krishnan has been made executive director and general manager of software-defined data center. Newly appointed segment leaders will report directly to Kirk Skaugen, the current EVP and president of Lenovo's data center group.

"Kim (Stevenson) is a widely respected and highly accomplished technology leader, and we're honored to have her join our team," Skaugen said in a statement. "Lenovo is attracting some of the industry's best talent as we continue to expand our capabilities and breadth of solutions as a data center company."

