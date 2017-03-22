Lexar unveils ruggedized JumpDrive USB 3.1 flash drive

Lexar

Lexar unveils its new JumpDrive high-performance USB flash drive designed to keep your data safe in tough conditions.

The JumpDrive is a lightweight and stylish USB flash drive - not some huge rubber and aluminum behemoths like some rugged drives - but yet capable of sustaining impact/pressure up to 750 PSI, extremes of weather, from -13°F to 300°F, and water submersion up to 98 feet.

The JumpDrive also comes equipped with EncryptStick Lite software, which Lexar bills as an advanced security solution with 256-bit AES encryption that helps to securely protect files against data corruption, loss, and accidental deletion.

This JumpDrive supports which means reads speeds up to 150MB/s read and write speeds of up to 60MB/s write. Transferring a 3-gigabyte file takes under a minute, compared to the 4 minutes it takes using a standard USB 2.0 drive.

The drive is backward-compatible with USB 3.0 and 2.0 devices.

Lexar JumpDrive specs

Rugged and durable design created to withstand tough conditions such as impact, pressure, weather, and water

Quickly and securely transfer photos, videos, and files with speeds up to 150MB/s read and 60MB/s write

USB 3.1 compatible, backwards compatible with USB 3.0 and 2.0 devices

Available in 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB capacities

"Tough conditions have met their match with the Lexar JumpDrive Tough," said Yeon Kim, product marketing manager, Lexar. "From accident-prone kids to adventure enthusiasts, users can rest assured that their content stays safe and protected even in the most intense conditions. So whether you work or play in harsh conditions, push your devices to the limit, or just want to protect against the bumps and bruises of everyday life, it's got you covered."

The Lexar JumpDrive Tough is available now priced at $19.99 for 32-gigabytes, $34.99 for 64-gigabytes, and $59.99 for 128-gigabytes.

