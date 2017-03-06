​LG G6 pre-orders hit 400,000 in Korea

South Korean pre-orders for LG Electronics' G6 smartphone have hit 400,000 units in four days, the company announced.

The G6 smartphone was unveiled at last month's Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. The phone's 18:9 ratio screen, called Full Vision by the firm, was generally well received.

The company dumped the part modular concept that it applied to G5 last year, instead giving the G6 a full-metal unibody that is water- and dust-proof.

LG Electronics has been operating tryout zones for the G6 in over 3,000 stores in South Korea since February 27.

It has offered pre-ordering customers free phone cases and a one-year screen replacement service.

A LG spokesman declined to give pre-order figures for the global market.

For LG, much is riding on the success of the G6. Its mobile business lost 1.3 trillion won last year from lackluster sales of the G5 and V10.

In a note to clients, HI Investment & Securities said if the firm can sell 5 million units of the new phone, it will help offset 800 billion won in losses.