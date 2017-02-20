​LG G6 to sport wide-angle 1.3 megapixel dual-camera

LG Electronics' upcoming G6 will have a wide-angle dual camera with 1.3 megapixel resolution, the company said.

The wide-angle camera incorporates 125-degree viewing, the natural viewing angle of humans, to make it more intuitive, LG said.

The front camera will also support a 100-degree angle. The back camera has also been designed to not protrude from the back cover, the South Korean tech giant said.

The company said it was answering calls from consumers for higher-quality panoramic pictures and the constant annoyance caused by the back camera preventing the smartphone from lying flat.

Consumers will be able to change back and forth between wide-angle and normal angle during filming without a lag.

The front camera will also be wide-angle, and will allow users to take group photos without the need for a selfie stick.

LG earlier this month announced that the UX for the G6 has been vastly upgraded, including the introduction of a 1:1 ratio square GUI. The two squares are achieved thanks to the phone's 18:9 ratio display, which the firm named Full Vision.

The new GUI will complement the upgraded wide-angle dual camera further, the firm said. The camera will also support a 360 panorama mode.