​LG sends out invites for G6 event on February 26

LG Electronics has sent out invites for its flagship phone the G6, set to be unveiled a day before the Mobile World Congress next month.

The South Korean tech giant will hold an unveiling event on February 26 in Barcelona, a day before the mobile tradeshow kicks off there.

The invitation shows fireworks above a lake at night with the moniker "See More, Play More".

The card was made in 18:9 ratio, the screen ratio of the phone itself, a LG spokesman said, to highlight the new UXs made just for the ratio.

LG Display, which supplies its displays to LG Electronics, announced earlier this month that the G6 will have the new QHD+ display.

The G6 will have 564 PPI resolutions and features that capitalize on the long screen.

The phone will also have a heat pipe that prevents overheating, and has gone through extensive quality testing for safety, LG said.

LG will also adapt remote after-sales services that utilize machine learning technology, the company announced earlier this month.