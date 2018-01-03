LG to manufacture 6.5-inch OLED displays for Apple's next iPhone: Report

As rumors circulate about Apple's intentions for the 2018 crop of iPhones, LG has reportedly been picked to manufacture 6.5-inch OLED displays for the company.

According to The Korean Herald, LG is expected to ship between 15 and 16 million OLED panels to Apple throughout 2018. Currently, Samsung is the lone maker of the 5.8-inch OLED panels Apple uses in the iPhone X, the first phone from Apple to use OLED display technology.

Previous reports have claimed that Apple plans to release a 5.8 and 6.5-inch OLED models of the next iPhone, with a mid-size 6.1-inch TFT LCD display as well. OLED displays are brighter and offer more vivid colors compared to an LCD display, but are also more expensive to manufacture.

As is typically the case right after Apple launches a new device of any type, rumors begin to circulate about what's next. There clearly is a demand for a larger display on smartphones and with the iPhone X currently available in only one size, it makes sense for Apple to look at expanding the lineup.

But with the already high price point of the iPhone X, it's hard to imagine just how much of a premium Apple will charge for a larger model.