​LG to preview Android Oreo via V30 in Korea

LG V30 users in South Korea will be able to try out Google's upcoming operating system (OS), Android Oreo, ahead of the official update.
Those who use LG's latest flagship phone can apply via the Quick Help app, the firm's after-sales service app, by pressing on the LG OS Preview banner.
LG -- always one of the first vendors to get the latest Android OS updates -- will send a software update alert within the month and will automatically upgrade users' OS wirelessly.
Users can put in their reviews on the forum page within the app. LG said it will then apply user suggestions when it officially rolls out the latest OS in December.
Google, meanwhile, has released Android 8.1 developer preview for Nexus phones in the US ahead of the mass rollout in December.
LG's V30, despite high praise, is drastically behind Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 in terms of sales in South Korea.
Losses of LG's mobile business have somewhat narrowed in the third quarter, but the business is yet to turn a profit in 10 quarters.
PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE
LG V30 review: Stunning hardware optimized for media creators and audio lovers
If you use your phone for video creation and you still enjoy music through a standard 3.5mm audio jack then the V30 is the best available.
LG V30 goes head-to-head with Galaxy Note 8 in Korea
Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 and LG's V30 will both begin sales on September 21 in South Korea.
Why Android Oreo stacks up well as a major update
Do you know exactly how to eat an Oreo? Sorting the update's major improvements into three layers can help determine if it's love at first bite.
Android 8.0 Oreo: Rollout begins for Pixel, Nexus in Android beta
The long road to rolling out Android 8.0 to handsets has started.
Android Oreo: The smart person's guide (TechRepublic)
Android 8.0 includes an impressive array of security, productivity, and efficiency updates. Find out what Android Oreo is, why it matters, and how to get it.
Join Discussion