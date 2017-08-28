​LG V30 audio to be powered by Hi-Fi Quad DAC

Image: LG

LG Electronics' upcoming V30 phablet will have a Hi-Fi Quad DAC and a slew of tuning features for high-quality audio, the company said.

The V30's converter will support sound sources of up to 32 bit 193 kilohertz.

The phone will have digital filter features, which allow users to choose from short, slow, or sharp reverberation; while sound preset allows users to choose from four sounds: balanced, clear, live, and amplify low.

The V30 also supports the Mater Quality Authenticated standard. The compression format standard allows users to enjoy Hi-Fi high-quality streaming with very low data, LG said. The phablet is the first among smartphones to support the standard.

The company also put an additional microphone in the receiver for live recording of loud audio at concerts, it said.

The new phablet is the firm's first to sport an OLED display, but its second screen feature has been removed. It will instead have a floating bar UI that can be dragged out from the sides.

The V30 will also have an f/1.6 aperture ratio lens for one of its dual cameras.

LG is expected to unveil the phone on August 31 in Berlin, ahead of the IFA tradeshow.