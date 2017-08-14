​LG V30 replaces second screen with floating bar

LG Electronics' upcoming V30 smartphone will have a floating bar feature that "inherits the convenience" of the second screen from previous models, the company said.

The floating bar, when unused, appears as a semicircle icon that users can put either side of the screen.

Users can drag out the bar by swiping the icon, displaying the five most used apps. The semicircle on the sides can be moved up and down to where users find it most convenient.

The South Korean electronics earlier this month said the phablet will have one OLED display as its screen, all but confirming it was ditching the second screen feature iconic of the V series, which allowed users to access the most popular apps and check the time.

The V30 will also have the popular always-on feature. Users can configure Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, camera, screen capture, and hand light even when the screen is locked and turned off.

It will also feature an "expert mode" for the camera, which allows users to set aperture ratio, white balance, shutter speed, and other settings when taking photos.

Last week LG announced that the V30 will have an f/1.6 aperture ratio lens, the first for a smartphone.

The V30's voice recognition allows users to unlock the screen by saying a keyword or phrase. It will also have fingerprint recognition, facial recognition, and knock code, where users can tap out a pattern they have saved to unlock.

The V30 will be unveiled on August 31 at the sidelines of the IFA tradeshow.