Lifetime access to VPN Unlimited is under $50 (​ZDNet Academy)

Using the internet without a VPN leaves your browser traffic exposed to all sorts of prying eyes. If you want to secure your connections and keep your personal information private, VPN Unlimited offers a host of powerful features for a one-time cost.

This VPN offers unlimited high-speed bandwidth on its network of over 1000 servers. It protects your data with AES-256 encryption over a variety of secure protocols, so you can bypass throttling by your ISP, obscure your web activity, and hinder online surveillance.

With its DNS firewall, you can block advertising, malware, and invasive trackers for a more pure browsing experience. This subscription to VPN Unlimited works with up to five simultaneous devices, and is available from ZDNet Academy for 90 percent off the usual price.

ZDNet Academy is a training and certification area on ZDNet and TechRepublic, offered in partnership with StackCommerce. ZDNet may get a share of revenue from the sale of these products and services offered by our partners.