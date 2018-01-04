Limited edition Sandstone White OnePlus 5T announced

The new color goes on sale next week, but supplies are limited.

Not a fan of the OnePlus 5T in midnight black? How do you feel about white? If white's more your speed, there's good news: OnePlus will soon begin selling a limited edition sandstone white OnePlus 5T.

OnePlus on Thursday announced the new color, outlining in detail the process which the company uses to get the sandstone look and feel the company had previously used on its cases.

oneplus-5t-sandstone-white.jpg
OnePlus

According to a blog post, there are four layers of paint and materials used on the metal chassis.

The OnePlus 5T in sandstone white will go on sale January 9 at 10 am EST for $559/£499/€559 in the US, UK, and Europe, respectively.

It's only available with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage as opposed to the slightly less expensive 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage variant. Of course, it comes with dual rear-facing cameras, face unlock, a 6-inch display, and all of the same features the black OnePlus 5T boasts.

Read Sandra Vogel's review to find out if the OnePlus 5T lives up to the hype, or if you're better off spending a little extra.

You can sign up on the OnePlus website to receive an alert when orders are open. OnePlus hasn't said just how many are available, but notes the sandstone white variant is only available "while supplies last."

