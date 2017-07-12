Linux Foundation offers free Introduction to Kubernetes class

Docker and other containers are IT's future. To manage containers, you need to use a container DevOps program. Of these, which include Dockerswarm mode and Mesosphere Marathon, Kubernetes is becoming the most popular. Therefore, if you plan on working with the cloud and containers, you need to learn all you can about Kubernetes. The Linux Foundation is making that easy by offering a free online Introduction to Kubernetes class.

In this class, you'll learn:

The origin, architecture, primary components, and building blocks of Kubernetes.

How to set up and access a Kubernetes cluster using Minikube, a program that enables to run a single-node Kubernetes cluster inside a local virtual machine (VM) so you can try out or develop with Kubernetes at your desktop.

Ways to run applications on the deployed Kubernetes environment and access the deployed applications.

Usefulness of Kubernetes communities and how to take part in them.

This is an in-depth primer on Kubernetes. The free, self-paced course covers the system architecture, the problems Kubernetes solves, and the model it uses to handle containerized deployments and scaling. The course also includes technical instructions on how to deploy a standalone and multi-tier application.

The class is taught by Neependra Khare (@neependra), the founder of CloudYugaTechnology. This is a training and consulting service for container technologies such as Docker and Kubernetes.

The course is available via edX, the well-regarded Massive Open Online Course(MOOC) framework. It can be taken by anyone with a modern web browser on any well-equipped Linux, macOS, or Windows computer that can run Minikube.

If you want to give Kubernetes a try, the class is free, but it costs $99 for a Verified Certificate of completion. You should know the basics of container technologies such as Docker or CoreOS'srkt before taking it.

The class takes four to five weeks and requires only two to three hours a week. Frankly, if you want to start working as a sysadmin in these days of cloud and containers, I think taking this class is a no-brainer. It will give you the basics and get you ready for the next generation of system administrator jobs.

