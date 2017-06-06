Logitech launches 4K huddle-room conference camera

MeetUp reduces the need to huddle in small meeting rooms, thanks to its 120-degree field of view.

Logitech's MeetUp conference camera.

Logitech may still be best known for mice, keyboards and webcams, but over the past few years the company's business group has steadily built a portfolio of PC-based video conferencing endpoints. These range from the £249.99 BCC950, designed for groups of up to 4 people, to the GROUP, which services meeting rooms with up to 20 people and starts at £999. In the middle, until now, has been the distinctively cylindrical Connect, a portable unit designed for 'huddle rooms' with a capacity of around 6 people and costing £449.99.

Logitech's latest product is MeetUp, an alternative to the Connect for huddle rooms, offering a more conventional form factor and a higher spec -- and a higher price (£999).

MeetUp measures 104mm by 400mm by 85m and weighs 1.04kg. It supports 4K Ultra HD video calling (up to 3,840 x 2,160 pixels at 30fps).

logitech-meetup-remote.jpg

The remote control unit is bundled with MeetUp.

logitech-meetup-mic.jpg

The optional expansion mic allows MeetUp to handle meeting rooms with up to 8 people.

The MeetUp looks very different from its huddle-room stablemate, resembling a BRIO-style webcam on steroids rather an Amazon Echo. MeetUp's key spec is its 4K UltraHD camera with 5x HD zoom, which has a 120-degree field of view (FoV) -- by comparison, the Connect only offers full HD and a 90-degree FoV. MeetUp goes even further, supporting up to 175 degrees via its motorised pan/tilt mechanism, operated by the redesigned square remote control unit. MeetUp also offers enhanced audio, optimised for huddle-room-sized spaces, and three omnidirectional echo-cancelling, noise-reducing mics.

Unlike the battery-powered Connect, which is truly portable, MeetUp requires a power socket -- although, of course, it can easily be moved from room to room and plugged in.

Another MeetUp differentiator is the availability of an optional £229 expansion mic, which extends the device's range, allowing it to service meeting rooms with up to 8 people. Another (free) option is an app, available in July for Android and iOS devices, that turns your smartphone into a remote control.

As with other Logitech conference cameras, no software is supplied: instead, MeetUp is certified for Microsoft's Skype for Business, is Cisco-compatible and integrates with Logitech Collaboration Program members.

Logitech MeetUp will be available in July, directly, via the company's reseller network, or from Amazon. It will cost $899 in the US, £999 in the UK and €1,099 in Europe. The optional expansion mic will cost $219 in the US, £229 in the UK and €249 in Europe.

