Logitech releases BRIO, a premium webcam for serious communicators

Support for Ultra HD (4K) video at 30fps, HDR and Windows Hello facial recognition are all available, at a price, on Logitech's flagship webcam.

The now-ubiquitous webcam has steadily improved over the years in terms of resolution, image quality (especially in low light) and video frame rate. Now Logitech has launched its "most sophisticated webcam yet" -- the BRIO, which is aimed at "business and home-office users, streamers, YouTubers, vloggers, and anyone else looking for a top-of-the-line webcam".

You'll certainly need to be serious about your webcam experience, because the BRIO costs a hefty $199, £209 (inc. VAT) or €239.

Logitech's top-end BRIO webcam offers a range of high-end features, including 4K video at 30fps.

What do you get for your money? Highlights are: 4K Ultra HD video calling (up to 4,096 x 2,160 pixels) at 30 frames per second (fps); 1080p Full HD video calling at 30 or 60fps; 720p HD video calling at 30, 60 or 90fps; USB connectivity (USB 3.0 required for 4K video); a 90-degree field of view (with optional 65- and 78-degree settings); 5x digital zoom in Full HD; autofocus; RightLight 3 with HDR; dual omni-directional mics with noise cancellation; infrared sensor technology; background replacement (via Personify); a privacy shutter; multiple mounting options; and a carrying case.

The USB-C-equipped BRIO works with Skype for Business and Cisco-compatible apps, as well as cloud video services such as BlueJeans, BroadSoft, Vidyo and Zoom.

As well as high-resolution, high frame-rate video, the BRIO can handle a range of lighting conditions (via RightLight 3/HDR), offers an adjustable field of view, and is compatible with Windows Hello facial recognition thanks to its infrared sensor. The Personify-driven background-replacement feature uses Dynamic Green Screen Technology to add a virtual background to your video app -- ideal if your home office isn't as tidy as you'd like when videoconferencing with clients or colleagues.

If you're a business customer you can buy the BRIO, which comes with a three-year warranty, through the Logitech Video Collaboration reseller network. Alternatively, it's available on Amazon or via Logitech's website.

