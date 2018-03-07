March Madness: How to stream the 2018 NCAA tournament and Final Four

NCAA will live stream all 64 NCAA March Madness games online. (Image: Todd Taulman, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The 2018 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship, college basketball's big dance otherwise known as March Madness, officially starts its first round of games on March 15.

If you're without a cable subscription and want to watch the games live -- don't fear -- there are plenty of streaming options available to you.

Stream March Madness live

This year, the NCAA will live stream all 67 games on its March Madness Live product across 16 platforms. Score! Now, if you could just nail those bracket picks.

The platforms include iOS devices, Apple TV, Android phones and tablets, Amazon Echo devices, Amazon Fire tablets, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Gear VR, Google Daydream, Roku, and Xbox One. Also supported are mobile web, desktop web, AirPlay, and Chromecast.

Search your device's respective app store for March Madness Live.

Like past years, NCAA March Madness Live will have a 3-hour temporary preview period, giving users access to live game streaming before a cable login is required.

For every first round of games, NCAA March Madness Live will have Fast Break -- live streaming, whip-around news coverage. The platform also has real-time highlights, stats, and a live blog that provides additional commentary.

Key March Madness dates

NCAA March Madness Selection Show: Sunday, March 11.

Play-in games: Tuesday, March 13.

First full day of games: Thursday, March 15.

Final Four: Sunday, March 31.

Championship: Monday, April 2.

Multi-game view

For the first time, NCAA will allow fans to stream three games at once through the March Madness Live app for Apple TV. This is the first time NCAA has provided a multi-game viewing experience similar to the one found on NFL's Sunday Ticket.

NCAA said it partnered with Turner's iStreamPlanet to provide NCAA March Madness Live's live-streaming infrastructure with 60fps video streaming across Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Roku, and Xbox.

VR streaming

College basketball fans will be able to stream select NCAA Tournament games in virtual reality. NCAA will make its VR experience available through the NCAA March Madness Live VR app, powered by Intel True VR. It's available on Oculus Store and Google Play.

NCAA said more details about VR streaming will be released closer to the tournament.

Cable subscribers

If you're a cable subscriber, you can catch all the March Madness games on TBS, TNT, CBS (disclosure: our parent company), and truTV's digital platforms.

TV provider websites and apps will also live stream the games.

Other streaming options

If you don't have a cable subscription and your 3-hour streaming preview is up, you can use a month-to-month live TV streaming service to access March Madness games. Game streaming availability may depend on your area.

These popular live streaming services have 7-day free trials and include CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV, via CNET:

DirecTV Now offers a $35 per month Live a Little package.

offers a $35 per month Live a Little package. Hulu with Live TV costs $40 per month.

costs $40 per month. PlayStation Vue's all access plan runs $40 per month.

all access plan runs $40 per month. YouTube TV costs $35 per month, but its availability is limited.

costs $35 per month, but its availability is limited. Sling TV costs $25 per month including TBS, TNT, and truTV. To stream games hosted on CBS with this route, you could use CBS All Access for $6 per month.

In 2017, UNC defeated Gonzaga 71 to 65. Who will take the top spot this year?

