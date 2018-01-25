Meltdown-Spectre: Why were flaws kept secret from industry, demand lawmakers

Image: US House of Representatives Committee on Energy and Commerce

US lawmakers want to know why only a select few companies knew about Meltdown and Spectre and whether these insiders considered the impact of their secrecy on others.

Leaders of the House of Representatives Committee on Energy and Commerce have asked the CEOs of tech firms privy to embargoed details about the Meltdown and Spectre attacks whether the secrecy was appropriate, given the number of firms "caught off guard" when it was publicly disclosed on January 3.

Greg Walden (R-OR), Gregg Harper (R-MS). Bob Latta (R-OH), and Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) raised question over the embargo in a letter on Wednesday to the CEOs of Intel, AMD, Arm, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Google.

At least parts of each company had been aware of the CPU flaws since June 2017, when Google informed Intel of the side-channel attacks on speculative execution and details of the embargo were set. But many relevant parties were either notified late or, due to the embargo, unable to fully assess the risk of the vulnerabilities.

Linux kernel developers complained this week about the unusual disclosure process for these hardware flaws compared with well-established and functioning processes previously followed for industry-wide software flaws.

Jessie Frazelle, a Microsoft software engineer who works on Linux, called this embargo an "absolute sh*tshow" that should be avoided in similar scenarios in the future.

FreeBSD's security team was only notified in late December and given the original embargo date of January 9. Google's early disclosure on January 3, prompted by a report on The Register, meant FreeBSD couldn't even offer users an estimate for when a patches would be ready by the time it was public.

As noted in the letter, US cloud firm DigitalOcean told customers on January 3 that "the strict embargo placed by Intel has significantly limited our ability to establish a comprehensive understanding of the potential impact".

Carnegie Mellon's CERT/CC, which plays an important role in informing industry about vulnerabilities, didn't even know about Meltdown and Spectre until the websites went live.

And as became evident when Microsoft released its out-of-band Windows fixes, many antivirus vendors were not prepared for the early disclosure either.

"While we acknowledge that critical vulnerabilities such as these create challenging trade-offs between disclosure and secrecy, as premature disclosure may give malicious actors time to exploit the vulnerabilities before mitigations are developed and deployed, we believe that this situation has shown the need for additional scrutiny regarding multi-party coordinated vulnerability disclosures," the committee leaders wrote.

The lawmakers want to hear from each company why the embargo was imposed and who proposed it. They also want to know when US-CERT and CERT/CC was informed. And finally, whether or not any of the companies with knowledge had assessed the potential impact of the embargo on critical infrastructure providers and other IT providers.

