Microsoft adds 'Near Share' feature to new Windows 10 'Redstone 4' test build

Microsoft is adding some minor new features, including a new sharing option, to its latest Windows 10 test build.

On November 8, Microsoft fielded Windows 10 "Redstone 4" test build No. 17035 for PCs. This build is for Fast Ring and Skip Ahead testers. (Because of a bugcheck bug, this build won't work on PCs with AMD processors at this time.)

Near Share is a way to wirelessly share files and URLs to nearby PCs and is new to this test release. To test this feature, users must have two PCs running Redstone 4 Build 17035, and the Near Share feature needs to be turned on in the Action Center (or under Settings). This feature, which relies on Bluetooth, works with apps that are enabled to share, including Photos, Microsoft Edge and File Explorer.

This Near Share feature is in addition to the "Continue on PC" sharing option Microsoft recently introduced for users who want to share between iOS and Android devices and Windows 10 PCs.

Microsoft also is enabling testers with 17035 to shop for Surface hardware through the Microsoft Store (the app formerly known as Windows Store). For now, this feature works only for U.S., U.K. and Australian users.

There are some additional feature enhancements, including a new Mute-a-Tab feature in Edge and support for saving EPUB books. In Settings, Microsoft now allows users to limit the download bandwidth that's used in foreground downloads. Sound settings are moving to Settings, and some new Ease of Access settings on display, audio, speech recognition and eye control have been added to group-related settings. There are some touch keyboard and handwriting panel enhancements in Build 17035, as well.

This test build also includes a fix that that now enables debugging of Universal Windows Platform apps to work again, too. Other fixes are listed in the blog post detailing 17035.

Redstone 4 (the official name of which Microsoft still has not revealed) is due to begin rolling out around March or April 2018.