Microsoft releases new Windows 10 Fall Creators Update preview build for mobile

Image: Jo Best/ZDNet



Microsoft has released the latest Windows 10 Insider Preview Build for Mobile to Windows Insiders in the fast and slow rings.

The build number is 15254.1 and it doesn't contain any new features but brings across a set of bug fixes in the previous build 15252 from mid-September. It also contains mostly bug fix updates from KB40416 or Build 15063.674.

As Microsoft notes, this build is the current release candidate for the Fall Creators Update for Mobile.

Microsoft is now less than a week away from the launch of the Fall Creators Update for Windows 10 PCs, which will introduce support for mixed reality, elements of its new Fluent Design, and new tools for developers to help users continue activities from a Windows PC on an Android or iOS device.

There are a few enterprise features coming to Fall Creators Update for Windows 10 Mobile, such as two factor authentication, improvements to AppLocker, and reliability improvements for VPN on Windows 10 Mobile.

However, Microsoft also confirmed this week that it will not be building new features for Windows 10 Mobile, only patches and bug fixes. The current version of Windows 10 Mobile will be supported to June 2019; Microsoft says that the next version will be supported beyond that date.

Microsoft's mobile efforts now focus squarely on improving the experience of Windows 10 PC users who have an iPhone or Android phone. The effort includes the new Edge apps for Android and iPhone that introduce the the "Continue on PC" feature.

It also renamed its old Arrow Android Launcher app the Microsoft Launcher.

Microsoft's Joe Belfiore announced yesterday that the Microsoft Launcher had now moved from beta to public. Also, Microsoft has made the Edge for Android Preview available on Google Play.