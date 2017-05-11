Microsoft rolls out new test build of Windows 10 Fall Creators Update

Microsoft released a new test build of Windows 10 to PC testers in the Fast Ring on May 11.

This build, No. 16193, is the first to come out since Microsoft shared the new official name of Redstone 3, which is Windows 10 Fall Creators Update. However, the build doesn't yet include any of the brand-new features built into the OS that Microsoft previewed during Build today.

Microsoft officials said they'll also be making available later today to Insiders the newly unveiled Story Remix application that the company showed off at Build earlier today.

That application, which Microsoft describes as an "evolution" of the Photos app, includes video editing and more video-creation capabilities, is one of the first deliverables of Microsoft's Evoke Studios.Story Remix shares some similarities with Microsoft Sway, in that it is meant to help users more easily and intuitively view, edit and create.

Today's new Windows 10 Build 16193 changes the Task Manager column name from "Background Moderated" to "Power Throttling." Power Throttling is a new power-saving technology that Microsoft is building into Windows 10 Fall Creators Update.

Today's build also includes the ability to control individually the volume of various Universal Windows Platform apps.

Microsoft also released a new Windows 10 Mobile Insider Preview Build (No. 15213) to Insiders in the Fast Ring today. There are no new features in this build.

A list of known issues and fixes for both of today's PC and Mobile builds are itemized in today's blog post.