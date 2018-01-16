Microsoft to add file restore to OneDrive for Business starting in late January

Microsoft is adding a feature to its OneDrive for Business cloud-storage service that will allow users to restore all types of OneDrive files and folders.

Credit: Microsoft

That feature, OneDrive for Business Files Restore, will be coming to Office 365 users starting in late January. Microsoft expects the rollout to be available to all eligible users by mid-February 2018, according to a January 15 message in the Office 365 Message Center. (Thanks to @teroalhonen for the heads up.)

Microsoft officials announced plans for File Restore, designed to "enable self-service recovery from disastrous events such as mass deletes, corruption, and other data loss scenarios," at Ignite last Fall.

Microsoft execs have been touting this coming feature since late last year. This feature originally was supposed to roll out starting in December 2017. There's no mention as to when or if this feature will be made available to OneDrive consumer customers at some point, too.

Files Restore is meant to help customers who may inadvertently delete OneDrive files, have their files corrupted or have their files infected by malware. Files Restore will let users restore their OneDrive for Business to a previous time within the last 30 days.

If too many OneDrive files get corrupted or infected, users will have the option of restoring their entire OneDrive for Business to a previous time. Here's a Microsoft support article explaining how to restore OneDrive for Business.

OneDrive for Business Files Restore is a complement to Version History for OneDrive files, which Microsoft rolled out last Summer.