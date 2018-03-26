Microsoft's Edge browser app now available for iPad, Android tablets

Microsoft is continuing to try to seed its Edge browser beyond Windows.

On March 26, Microsoft announced that its Edge browser apps are now generally available for iPads and Android tablets. The Edge apps already are available for iOS and Android phone devices.

The iPad version is downloadable from Apple's App Store and the Android tablet one from the Google Play Store.

By making Edge apps available on non-Windows operating systems, Microsoft is hoping to do more than give Windows 10 users who use Edge a more convenient way to sync their bookmarks, tabs, etc., across devices.

Microsoft also is doing this to improve its "Continue on PC" feature that it's been touting for Windows 10. With "Continue on PC," users will be able to share a web site, app, photo, and other information from their phones to their Windows 10 PCs in a faster and more seamless way. Microsoft is looking to Continue on PC to help keep Windows PCs relevant in a world where more and more computing is done on mobile devices.

Instead of using the underlying Microsoft EdgeHTML rendering engine, the iOS Edge app uses Webkit like Apple does, and the Android Edge app uses the Chromium Blink engine.

In other browser news, Google is testing Precision Touchpad support for its Chrome browser with its latest Canary developer build, as noted today by Windows Central. Whenever this gets added to Chrome, users with Windows devices that include Precision Touchpads could see smoother scrolling.