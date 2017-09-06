MobileIron adds Apple macOS features to its enterprise mobility management tools

MobileIron launched its Apple Release that will integrate the macOS and add zero day compatibility support for iOS 11, which will launch in September.

special feature Securing Your Mobile Enterprise Mobile devices continue their march toward becoming powerful productivity machines. But they are also major security risks if they aren't managed properly. We look at the latest wisdom and best practices for securing the mobile workforce. Read More

The Apple Release from MobileIron gives a nod to enterprises that are increasingly adopting Macs, but not managing them through central IT systems.

MobileIron's Apple Release will allow data protection on the Mac by securing application delivery and configurations. MobileIron Tunnel, which provides per app VPNs, is included along with cloud trusted access tools.

Apple Release features will include:

macOS support for the MobileIron Access and Tunnel tools;

Policies to define which apps employees can download;

MobileIron app distribution tools for the macOS as well as Apple's Volume Purchase Program and Device Enrollment Program;

In-house app support for software not in Apple's Mac App Store;

Pre-defined compliance actions;

Restrictions through Sierra 10.12 release;

And custom configurations.

MobileIron supports Android, iOS, macOS and Windows 10 for its enterprise mobility management platform.

