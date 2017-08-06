Moto Z2 Force, ARKit, Samsung Bixby, and LTE Apple Watch (MobileTechRoundup show #403)

Over the past few weeks we've tested the Moto Z2 Force, tested out the full version of Samsung Bixby Voice, and thought about the future of mobile.

By for The Mobile Gadgeteer | | Topic: Mobility

There are not many new devices in the summer, but on MobileTechRoundup show #403 Kevin and I talk about some of the latest tech and our recent experiences.

motr-logo1
Image: ZDNet
  • Hands on with the Moto Z2 Force Edition
  • Samsung Bixby: How good or bad is it?
  • Apple Watch might get a cellular radio and why if it does, battery life may not be impacted
  • Screen size, resolution of the iPhone 8
  • The AR wars have begun: ARKit vs Tango
  • Some great demos of ARKit apps from Twitter
  • The best laptop you can buy, per The Verge, may surprise you

Running time: 65 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 75MB)

Subscribe to the show with this link (RSS)

Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All