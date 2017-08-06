Moto Z2 Force, ARKit, Samsung Bixby, and LTE Apple Watch (MobileTechRoundup show #403)

There are not many new devices in the summer, but on MobileTechRoundup show #403 Kevin and I talk about some of the latest tech and our recent experiences.
- Hands on with the Moto Z2 Force Edition
- Samsung Bixby: How good or bad is it?
- Apple Watch might get a cellular radio and why if it does, battery life may not be impacted
- Screen size, resolution of the iPhone 8
- The AR wars have begun: ARKit vs Tango
- Some great demos of ARKit apps from Twitter
- The best laptop you can buy, per The Verge, may surprise you
Running time: 65 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 75MB)
Join Discussion