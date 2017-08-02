Motorola lands AU$7m contract with WA fire and emergency department

The Western Australian Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) has selected Motorola Solutions to provide a new computer aided dispatch (CAD) system.

The deal, worth more than AU$7 million, is part of the WA government's State ICT Strategy, which aims to improve service delivery through better use of digital technology.

Motorola's PremierOne CAD integrates critical information between agency databases, command centres, frontline officers working in the field, and the general public, including 000 calls.

Once implemented, the new system will provide real-time mapping, dispatch, and premises hazard information to crews working on emergency response vehicles, helping them stay informed before approaching potentially dangerous situations.

The New York Stock Exchange-listed company said the technology will allow DFES to work better with Western Australia Police (WAPOL) during emergencies, as WAPOL already invested AU$11 million in the same technology back in 2015.

"In the future, having fire and emergency services and police agencies using the same CAD technology means they can collaborate more effectively during peak events including major bushfires. This creates a clear, common operating picture of what is happening in real time, helping response agencies to protect lives and property," Steve Crutchfield, VP and GM for Motorola Solutions ANZ, said in a statement.

In April, the Victorian government selected Motorola Solutions to equip its police and protective services officers with mobile technology, network services, and applications to increase situational awareness, safety, and productivity.

Motorola was tasked to roll out more than 10,000 iPhones and iPads to police and protective services officers, who will use the technology to undertake tasks such as capturing evidence, carrying out identity checks, and reporting crime or other events such as traffic incidents.

The five-year deal, worth more than AU$50 million, is part of the state government's AU$227 million commitment to upgrading Victoria's police force.

Motorola also inked a AU$30 million deal with the NSW Telco Authority in December last year to upgrade 150 radio sites used by public safety agencies and personnel, as well as expand network coverage to 23 new sites in the state's north-west.

The company reported that emergency services and other relevant agencies in NSW would have access to enhanced voice and data communications, extended coverage, interoperability, and greater resilience to support them in their day-to-day activities as well as during peak events and emergencies.

The upgrade was described as a "key milestone" within the NSW Operational Communications Strategy and the AU$63 million Critical Communications Enhancement Program, which aim to provide improved technology to frontline personnel as well as improve the quality and efficiency of radio communications across the state.

Back in April 2015, Motorola Solutions Australia secured a AU$175 million seven-year contract with the South Australian government for the upgrade and management of its emergency services wireless network, followed by an AU$11 million 18-month deal a few months later with Western Australian police to upgrade its existing dispatch system and integrate a new mobility application.