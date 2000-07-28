Motorola sees world without wires, takes lead in mobile communications

THE world will continue to experience a surge in access to the Internet and a good part of it will be accounted for by wireless mobile systems, it was announced by Romy Serrano, Corporate Country manager of Motorola Communications Philippines, Inc.

23 May 2000 (Manila Bulletin)- Speaking before a media group in the Telecomex Asia 2000 exhibit at the World Trade Center in Pasay City, Serrano said the Internet will continue to have a great impact on business and how people will communicate in the future.

He attributed his claim to the infusion of a wireless dimension to the worldwide Web which will allow more people to communicate and do business anywhere they are. "In the communications environment of the future, people will be able to gain quick access to a new generation of powerful, easy-to-use wireless Internet products and services that will enable them to communicate and transact business anywhere and anytime," Serrano added.

Motorola has developed a new Internet Protocol (IP)based communications architecture called Aspira, a third generation wireless system created in alliance with industry giants Cisco Systems and Sun Microsystems. The result is a powerful Internet and networking capablity that creates a platform that will provide an unpreceented level of wireless capability for networks and operators.

This substantial leap in technology will open new applications and services that will change the way people will communicate and do business in the future.

At the consumer level, Motorola has developed the most extensive portfolio of Wireless Application Protocol (WAP)-enabled wireless products to meet various consumer requirements. These include the Motorola Accompli, Timeport, TalkAbout and the Vseries wireless phones which will soon catch the fancy of consumers worldwide.

The benefit to the consumer is expected to be enormous, Serrano observed. "With the convergence of voice, video and data, the home of the future could have multiple TVs, phones and personal computers doing highspeed Internet access simultaneously - all connected to home hubs from Motorola that provide the interface to broadband cable systems."

Motorola was one of the major exhibitors in Telecomex Asia 2000, an international exhibition held recently at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

The Motorola exhibit carries the theme: "Power to the Person," highlighting Motorola's global leadership in the convergence of microelectronics and wireless digital communications. Its booth measures 108 square meters, one of the largest in the exhibit.

Its main attraction is the Tunnel of Solutions where guests may interact with a computer-aided console to find a solution to a communicationsrelated problem. The booth consists of a large display area, an elevated presentation area, a private meeting room, a lounge area and a giant overhead videowall.

Motorola Communications Philippines, Inc. is part of the global network that Motorola, Inc. has put together to align its communications business into an actively managed and coordinated unit. The network combines the strength of five major business units operating in the country, including: Personal Communications Sector, Commercial, Government & Industrial Solutions Sector, Network Solutions Sector, Broadband Communications Sector and Semiconductor Products Sector - Marketing Business Group.