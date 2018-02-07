NBN appoints Telstra alum as business customer officer

Australia's National Broadband Network (NBN) company has announced appointing a new chief customer officer for its Business arm following the retirement of John Simon.

Paul Tyler, who will begin the new role on February 19, had previously served as group MD of Telstra Business. His Sydney-based NBN role will see him become a member of the executive committee, reporting directly to CEO Bill Morrow.

"Paul is a high-calibre executive with significant experience and a proven track record. I'm delighted to have him as part of our team and look forward to seeing him drive significant momentum in this vital part of our business," Morrow said.

NBN has recently been focused on launching its business-grade products, earlier this week announcing that Telstra, Vocus, and TPG have begun trialling its Enterprise Ethernet, which is aimed at delivering 1Gbps symmetrical speeds to users.

The enterprise-grade solutions will provide "increased service and activation support" for government and large business customers when they launch in Q3 2018.

"Since establishing NBN Co's dedicated business division, we've made significant progress in bringing more choice to the market and implementing new product and service enhancements to meet the needs of medium, enterprise, and government organisations," Simon said this week.

"In the early stages of the trial, participating phone and internet providers will identify a number of business customers with varying construction and broadband requirements, where our focus will be on testing the infrastructure design and build."

NBN had announced in November that it would be accelerating the launch of its wholesale enterprise products and services, including an Ethernet product providing symmetrical speeds of up to 1Gbps and a capped pricing model.

NBN this week also announced signing a 10-year, AU$183 million deal with Speedcast International for its wholly-owned subsidiary Speedcast Managed Services to be responsible for wholesaling business-grade NBN satellite services from early 2019.

"The provision of wholesale business-grade services over the Sky Muster satellites has been a part of NBN Co's product roadmap since 2014," the company said.

"It will be complementary to NBN Co's existing retail Sky Muster satellite offering and will not impact residential services."

On Wednesday, NBN additionally announced the departure of chief corporate affairs officer Karina Keisler, who has served with the company since mid-2014.

"Karina has led us through countless press briefings, Senate hearings, community engagements, and employee activities in arguably one of the hardest communications and government relations roles in the country," Morrow said.

"While we are sorry to lose her, Karina leaves us with a strong team who will continue to report on our progress, clarify the facts, and help manage the reputation of the company."

NBN has yet to find a replacement, with Keisler staying until NBN's full-year financial results announcement in August. No reason was given for her departure.

The two top-level changes follow NBN in August last year appointing new CTO Ray Owen, who had previously served as Nokia MD for Australia, New Zealand, and Oceania.

