Nokia Nuage Networks VSP chosen for China Mobile cloud infrastructure

China Mobile (Suzhou) Software Technical Company has announced choosing Nokia's Nuage Networks Virtualized Services Platform (VSP) as the software-defined networking (SDN) platform for its new public and private enterprise cloud solutions.

The solution for China Mobile will include the Nokia Nuage Networks VSP, as well as virtual machines, Kubernetes (K8S) containers, and OpenStack Ironic-based bare-metal servers.

"In order to address the growing appetite for cloud services among its enterprise customers, China Mobile Communications Company (CMCC) is expanding its software-defined networking (SDN) support for new private/public cloud services," Nokia said.

The Nuage Networks VSP-enabled services will allow CMCC to expand its offerings to more private, public, and hybrid cloud services across containers and bare-metal servers, the Finnish networking giant explained, after Nokia Shanghai Bell has helped deploy the solution in China Mobile's thousands of public and private cloud services across 10 datacentres over the last two years.

"An important aspect of the Nuage Networks VSP is the inherent flexibility of the platform. Along with OpenStack, the platform supports multiple cloud management systems, hypervisor, and workload types," it added.

"A centralised policy manager and SDN controller automate the configuration, management, and optimisation of virtual networks, including security services that provide tenant isolation and access controls to individual applications and workloads. The Nuage Networks VSP combines policy-based automation, large scale and high performance with multi-tenancy, resiliency, and comprehensive end-to-end security."

Nokia last year announced a collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) in a bid to improve cloud migration and software-defined wide-area networking (SD-WAN) services for enterprises, along with working across the development of 5G and Internet of Things (IoT) use cases.

The agreement will involve collaboration across four areas, including Nokia and AWS working on integration between Nokia's Nuage Networks SD-WAN service and AWS, with a "single pane of glass" hybrid environment planned.

The partnership was formed because of the need for "tighter integration" between networking and IT infrastructure, Nokia chief strategy officer Kathrin Buvac said in October.

"Our collaboration with AWS will accelerate the migration of service provider applications to the cloud and enable us to forge new opportunities together by delivering on next-generation connectivity and cloud services," Buvac said at the time.

"This is a wide-ranging collaboration, spanning our services capabilities in application migration, SD-WAN from Nuage Networks, 5G, and IoT, allowing new growth opportunities for our top customers across both the service provider and large enterprise market segments."

Nokia, which on Tuesday announced adding artificial intelligence (AI) to its Cognitive Analytics for Customer Insight software, has also been assisting China Mobile on 5G field trials, last year announcing that they would undertake tests together in Hangzhou.

