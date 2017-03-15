Nvidia, Bosch to develop AI-powered self-driving car system

Nvidia and Bosch said they will develop artificial intelligence and machine learning systems for mass market autonomous vehicles.
The news was released at Bosch's Connected World Internet of things conference in Berlin.
According to the companies, the AI self-driving car system will be built on Nvidia's deep learning software and hardware. Bosch is a large auto supplier.
The news comes just days after Intel announced plans to buy Mobileye. Many analysts viewed Intel's $15.3 billion purchase as a defensive move to thwart Nvidia's encroachment into the auto market and data center view its graphics processors. See:
As for Nvidia and Bosch, the aim is to create a system that can enable vehicles to be trained quickly and updated over the air. Bosch will then take those systems and make them automotive grade.
Bosch's AI-driven car computing system will be based on Nvidia's Drive PX technology and Xavier, a chip built for AI and autonomous driving.
