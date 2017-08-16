Nvidia invests in autonomous trucking startup TuSimple

Nvidia has invested in autonomous truck startup TuSimple, the graphics chipmaker revealed Wednesday. TuSimple is a two-year-old startup based in China that develops technology for autonomous long-distance freight delivery.

TuSimple's car tech relies on a combination of computer vision algorithms, millimeter radars and 3D HD mapping technology that can enable trucks to drive autonomously for everything but off-road operation.

The company says its millimeter-wave radar array allows for sensing distances of up to 200 meters from the vehicle, compared to the standard 80 meter distances found in LiDAR arrays.

Nvidia says TuSimple uses a bevy of NVIDIA GPUs as part of its self-driving platform. The startup has already company completed a 200-mile test drive at SAE Level 4 from San Diego to Yuma, Arizona.

"By combining NVIDIA technology with our expertise in computer vision and artificial intelligence, we're building a world-class platform that will disrupt the freight industry," said TuSimple CTO Xiaodi Hou.

TuSimple's latest $20 million funding round led by Chinese social media company Sina. Nvidia didn't disclose the exact amount of its investment.

