OnePlus: We're done selling 5T phone in North America

The OnePlus 5T was offered in a new white color variant. (Juan Garzón/CNET)

OnePlus confirmed it's done selling its flagship OnePlus 5T smartphone in North America, and has no plans to replenish stock after selling the phone for only four months.

Read: OnePlus 5T review: Flagship smartphone quality at half the price

OnePlus told Engadget it sold out of the OnePlus 5T due to stronger-than-expected demand. Customers in US and Canada will have to wait for OnePlus' new flagship to buy a device from the Chinese phone startup. OnePlus' website lists the OnePlus 5T as sold out.

OnePlus also said last year it doubled global revenue to $1.4 billion and saw 139 percent growth in North America. Further, North America accounts for 25 percent of OnePlus sales. Without an offering in the region, those sales are probably set to take a dive in the short term.

Another flagship from OnePlus is expected to launch in late Q2 with a Snapdragon 845 processor on board, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed to CNET in January. On partnering with a carrier in the US, Lau said: "If the right opportunity and right timing come along, we'll be very happy to experiment."

Sketchy rumors point to OnePlus' flagship featuring a 6.28-inch display, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 3450mAh battery, and dual 16MP and 20MP camera lenses.

Why doesn't OnePlus divert worldwide 5T stock to North America? OnePlus told Engadget:

When asked why OnePlus couldn't divert supply from other markets to help meet demand in the US and Canada, a spokesperson said the issue of swapping out AC adapters would've been too cumbersome. That's especially true since the 5T supply ran dry by weeks instead of months -- an indication that the phone's days were numbered anyway.