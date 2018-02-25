Optus Go enterprise IT suite launches

Optus Business has announced the launch of Optus Go, a suite of "simplified" enterprise IT solutions across connectivity, collaboration, and cloud.

The carrier said it would fully manage the scalable Optus Go Cloud, Optus Go Connectivity, and Optus Go Collaboration as-a-service products, removing the need for businesses to maintain in-house IT services.

The services will be billed via a monthly fee, Optus said, which would include access to network, equipment, and service management.

"We developed Optus Go to make the benefits of advanced IT services accessible to all organisations, regardless of size or budget," Optus Business MD John Paitaridis said.

"While all businesses are different, the technology challenges they're facing are often similar. Key digital priorities include keeping employees and customers connected anytime, anyplace, on any device, driving collaboration, and managing data, all in a way that grows and scales as an organisation's business does."

Optus has been focused on its business offerings of late, in November launching Yes Business, a community for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) providing an online platform for connecting owners and employees with "information, ideas, and tools to solve problems".

The free community includes articles and advice columns written by business owners and professors, with pieces including information on search engine optimisation, finance, auditing, business systems, enterprise social networking, outsourcing, and business grants.

"Optus' Yes Business platform allows SMBs to connect to a digital community where they can seek a range of advice, tips, and solutions within the one place," Optus head of Small and Medium Business Matthew Ball said at the time.

"We know 46 percent of SMB owners seek advice from other small business owners, yet there are still feelings of frustration and isolation. Yes Business aims to alleviate these feelings by connecting SMBs with a like-minded and knowledgeable digital community."

The telco had also launched the Optus Smart Shop marketplace back in 2016, which includes access to SMB cloud apps and technology such as Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft SharePoint, Sage One, Xpenditure, MozyPro, PlanHQ, Act Cloud, Cloud Flow, and security tools for identifying malware and viruses across files, emails, websites, and social media accounts, as well as a 24-hour technical support line.

In May 2016, Optus then opened 126 SMB specialist stores in addition to an SMB call centre in Adelaide, and introduced "premium" support services for SMBs.

Its launch of Optus Loop last year also provided a cloud-based telephony system for SMBs that includes hybrid mobile and fixed-line services in partnership with unified comms provider BroadSoft, with the latter's BroadCloud running the system.

Optus Loop provides voice, instant messaging and presence, voice, file sharing, and video conferencing services, with a soft client for desktops and tablets. According to Optus, the service could save costs for SMBs annually by removing the need to purchase, manage, and maintain infrastructure.

