Oracle Brazil appoints new head

Oracle has appointed a new head for its Brazil operations as it presses ahead with plans to boost accounts within the medium-sized business segment.

Rodrigo Galvão joined Oracle as a finance trainee in 2002 and climbed through the ranks within the sales department. Before taking over as president, the executive was leading the cloud sales and innovation area.

The Brazil president position had been vacant since last November, when previous incumbent Cyro Diehl left the software giant to launch his own cloud computing business.

Galvão reports to Luiz Meisler, executive Vice President at Oracle for Latin America.

The appointment of a new president comes as Oracle continues to plough resources into developing its cloud computing product portfolio in Brazil, especially within medium-sized businesses.

Brazil is one of the strategic priorities for Oracle. The firm's chief executive Mark Hurd has mentioned that the country would pay "tremendous dividends" if the investment flow continued even during the recession seen over the last couple of years.

The company has recently boosted its local datacenter capacity in Brazil to meet increasing client demands for software as a service (SaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS) services.

Earlier this year, the company has also kicked off a cloud acceleration program for startups in Brazil following a successful pilot in India that launched in 2016.