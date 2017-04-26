Oracle brings "Adaptive Intelligence" to Customer Experience applications

Oracle on Wednesday is rolling out the first batch of its promised applications powered by Adaptive Intelligence, starting with customer experience tools.

The Adaptive Intelligence applications blend real-time analytics with first-party and third-party data, "to help people do their jobs in a connected way," Jack Berkowitz, VP of products and data science for Oracle's Adaptive Intelligence program, told ZDNet. In other words, a company using the applications can give their customers a coordinated experience, with targeted advertising or customized offerings on e-commerce sites.

The new applications touch all aspects of the Oracle CX Cloud Suite, which includes the Oracle Marketing Cloud, Oracle Sales Cloud, Oracle CPQ Cloud, Oracle Commerce Cloud, Oracle Service Cloud and Oracle Social Cloud.

The Adaptive Intelligence applications are built on top of the Oracle Data Cloud, a huge trove of information that includes more than 5 billion global consumer and business IDs and more than 7.5 trillion data points collected monthly. Ultimately, Oracle will build AI applications to amplify all of its existing capabilities, including CX, HCM, ERP and supply chain.

Oracle is starting with CX, launching the new apps at the Oracle Modern Customer Experience conference in Las Vegas, because the value proposition is straightforward, Berkowitz said, "whether it's getting a very precise service engagement or getting the right answer to your question through chatbots."

"The data is really the thing that drives the capability," he continued. "Because we have access to this data and it's largely consumer oriented, it became a nice place for us to start."

Furthermore, the implementation is straightforward. The applications could be up and running in as quickly as a few hours.

"What we were looking for to start were use cases that weren't disruptive... We think AI techniques are there to amplify people not to replace them," Berkowitz said. "Our customers were interested in taking advange of machine learning and AI... but the upfront investiment they were told they needed to make was so high, we really focused on removing upfront investments as a criterira to just .. let them get after the buinsess value and get them going."

Oracle on Wednesday announced a new platform for managing and delivering content, called the Oracle Content and Experience Cloud. It brings content to any digital channel targeting customers, partners or employees.