Palo Alto Networks reports strong Q2

The company's Q2 billings grew to $674.6 million.

By for Between the Lines | | Topic: Enterprise Software

Palo Alto Networks released its second quarter earnings and revenue report Wednesday after the bell

what's hot on zdnet

The cybersecurity firm delivered non-GAAP second quarter earnings of $91.5 million, or 97 cents a share, on revenue of $542.4 million, up from $422.6 million a year ago.

Analysts were expecting the security-software vendor to report earnings of 79 cents a share on revenue of $524.98 million.

The company's Q2 billings grew to $674.6 million.

Palo Alto CEO Mark McLaughlin said the company saw "robust new customer acquisition and expansion in existing accounts" during the quarter. The company launched a bevy of products including a logging service in Europe and a cloud-based analytics applications called Magnifier.

In terms of guidance, Palo Alto expects third quarter EPS in the range of 94 cents to 96 cents and revenue in the range of $538 million to $548 million. The guidance topped Wall Street expectations for EPS of 81 cents a share and revenue of $532.6 million.

The company's stock climbed more than 5 percent in after-hours trading following the strong report.

More Tech Earnings

Related Topics:

Cloud Big Data Analytics Innovation Tech and Work Collaboration Developer
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All