Pass CompTIA and Cisco certification exams with this ethical hacking training course (​ZDNet Academy)

One course will teach you the skills to pass Security+ & CCNA Security.

In the wake of Russia's interference with the 2016 Presidential election, the importance of cybersecurity has become even more apparent. To take advantage of the increasing demand for talented security engineers, you can kickstart a new career with this IT Security & Ethical Hacking Certification Training.

This course bundle will prepare you for the CompTIA Security+ and Cisco CCNA exams with nearly 100 hours of instructional material. You'll study common vulnerabilities in IT systems, password cracking, as well as countermeasures for spyware, keyloggers, and other malware.

You can get 12 months of access to these professional resources for $29.99 from ZDNet Academy.

ZDNet Academy is a training and certification area on ZDNet and TechRepublic, offered in partnership with StackCommerce. ZDNet may get a share of revenue from the sale of these products and services offered by our partners.

