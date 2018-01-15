Perfect power bank for your iPhone X/8 and MacBook

If you own an iPhone X or iPhone 8 and a MacBook equipped with a USB-C port then why not get yourself a power bank that will keep both charged up.

Enter the dodocool 20,100mAh 45W PD portable charger, a powerful, yet compact power bank with more than enough juice to keep your devices charged up and ready for action.

The dodacool 20,100mAh pack features three ports. There's a single USB-C port that's compatible with the PD (Power Delivery) standard that's capable of a wide range of outputs (DC 5V / 3A, 9V / 3A, 12V / 3A, 14.5V / 3A, 20V / 2.25A) and is used for both fast charging iPhones and powering MacBooks as well as recharging the power bank itself, and two regular USB-A ports that offer the standard DC 5V / 2.4A output for recharging regular USB devices.

Note that to fast charge an iPhone using PD you will need Apple's $25 USB-C to Lightning cable. At present no other cable supports the fast charge feature.

The power bank using Smart AIQ technology to intelligently detect the power requirements of a device you connect to ensure it delivers the optimal power, so there's nothing that the end user needs to do.

The power bank is housed in a tough aluminum shell that puts up well with daily life, and the on/off switch and 4-LED battery level indicator are all conveniently placed and easy to use.

Recharging the device requires a PD-compatible charger (which if you own a MacBook or have a fast charger for your iPhone you'll already own, and if you don't you'll need to buy one), and using this you can take the power bank from zero charge to 100 percent in about 3 hours. If you use a standard 1A charger, that recharge time rises to 20 hours.

Note that the USB-C charging capability of this power bank is not compatible with Google Chromebook Pixel (12.85", 2015) or HP TPN-C127 (HP Spectre Notebook, HP Spectre Notebook 13t, HP Spectre Notebook 13, or HP Spectre Notebook PC).

The dodacool 20,100mAh pack comes with a micro-USB to USB cable and a USB-C to USB-C cable.

The dodacool 20,100mAh power bank is priced at $65.99, but using the coupon VKLZAZ98 at checkout you can get 30 percent off this price.

