Pixel 2 XL users now suffer video sound problems - but Google's working on fix

The latest problem to be discovered in the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL is a bug that warps audio when recording a video.

The problem appears only to affect the Pixel 2 XL but, as noted by Android Police, it may also surface on the Pixel 2.

Android Police founder Artem Russakovskii posted a recording from a Pixel 2 XL which demonstrates the issue. The device records voice clearly, but background sounds like running water result in a high-pitched screeching sound.

Fortunately, it doesn't appear to be a hardware issue and Google has confirmed to ZDNet's sister site CNET that it is working on a fix that will roll out in the next few weeks.

Some Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL users are reporting problems with Android Auto, which crashes when in use. There are relatively few reports about this issue but the team responsible for Android Auto is collecting bug reports about it.

Another issue Google is working on a fix for is screen burn-in affecting the Pixel 2 XL's OLED display. Google is testing a software update that fades out the navigation bar buttons after a short period of inactivity.

The update will also slightly reduce the maximum brightness of the display. One of the existing ways it mitigates screen burn-in was by designing the always-on lock-screen to move the clock regularly on the screen to ensure the same pixels aren't always lit.

Also, the company has been working on a fix for unwanted clicking noises some Pixel 2 users have been hearing from their phones. Users figured out that switching off NFC stopped the sounds occurring. A Google employee said last week that an update that fixes the problem is also coming in a few weeks.

"We are validating a software update to address faint clicking sounds on some Pixel 2 devices. The update will be made available in the coming weeks. ," Google said on the Pixel User Community forum.

"The clicking noise being reported does not affect the performance of your device but if you find it bothersome you can temporarily turn off NFC in Settings > Connected devices > NFC."

